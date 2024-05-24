Wayne Rooney to Plymouth Argyle: The real reason why the Championship side want him

Wayne Rooney is holding talks over the Plymouth Argyle vacancy

Wayne Rooney, working as a pundit for Sky Sports during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on May 12, 2024 in Manchester, England.(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images) Plymouth Argyle
Wayne Rooney is a candidate to take over at Plymouth Argyle, with a key factor highlighting why the Manchester United legend could make a shock return to management. 

A torrid spell at Birmingham City last season saw Rooney win just twice in 15 games, taking the club from sixth in the Championship to 20th when he left. Ultimately, Argyle stayed up at the expense of Blues, who were relegated on the final day to the third tier for the first time since 1995.

Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 