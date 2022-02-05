Who are the commentators for Chelsea vs Plymouth on BBC One?
By Conor Pope published
Chelsea vs Plymouth in the FA Cup is live on BBC iPlayer – but who's behind the mic?
Chelsea vs Plymouth is one of the games being shown on the BBC this FA Cup weekend, with the two leagues between the two sides setting up the potential for a classic cup shock.
The BBC's commentator for the game is Guy Mowbray, with Matthew Upson joining him as co-commentator.
Lead commentator for the BBC, Guy Mowbray has been the voice of the channel since 2010, when John Motson stepped away from the mic. Mowbray became the youngest-ever television commentator on a World Cup Final in 1998 when he commentated France’s 3-0 victory over Brazil for Eurosport.
Matthew Upson played for 11 clubs over a 20 years as a player, including lengthy Premier League spells with Arsenal, Birmingham and West Ham. Since retiring in 2016, he's become a regular analyst for the BBC, especially on Radio 5Live, and the Premier League channel.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.