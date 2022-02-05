Trending

Who are the commentators for Chelsea vs Plymouth on BBC One?

Chelsea vs Plymouth in the FA Cup is live on BBC iPlayer – but who's behind the mic?

Chelsea
Chelsea vs Plymouth is one of the games being shown on the BBC this FA Cup weekend, with the two leagues between the two sides setting up the potential for a classic cup shock.

The BBC's commentator for the game is Guy Mowbray, with Matthew Upson joining him as co-commentator.

Lead commentator for the BBC, Guy Mowbray has been the voice of the channel since 2010, when John Motson stepped away from the mic. Mowbray became the youngest-ever television commentator on a World Cup Final in 1998 when he commentated France’s 3-0 victory over Brazil for Eurosport. 

Matthew Upson played for 11 clubs over a 20 years as a player, including lengthy Premier League spells with Arsenal, Birmingham and West Ham. Since retiring in 2016, he's become a regular analyst for the BBC, especially on Radio 5Live, and the Premier League channel.

