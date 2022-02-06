Who are the commentators for Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on BBC One?
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester in the FA Cup is live on BBC One – but who's behind the mic?
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester is one of the games being shown on the BBC this FA Cup weekend, with the one division gap between the two Midlands sides setting up the potential for a classic cup shock.
The BBC's commentator for the game is Steve Bower, with Martin Keown joining him as co-commentator.
Steve Bower is a regular on Match of the Day and has been to big tournaments with the BBC since 2010. He can also be heard on BT Sport covering the Europa League, Serie A, and the Bundesliga.
A member of Arsenal’s Invincibles side, Martin Keown is a former England international defender and regular co-commentator on both BBC and BT Sport. Keown retired in 2005 with 43 appearances for England.
