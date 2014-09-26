Pochettino lauds Arsenal counterpart Wenger

The Frenchman took over the reins at Arsenal in 1996, and has won eight major domestic honours with the club in his time in charge.

Pochettino, by contrast, is new to the job at White Hart Lane having moved from Southampton to take over from Tim Sherwood in the close-season.

With the pair set to do battle in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, Pochettino has spoken of his admiration for his opposite number.

"We have a good relationship," he said.

"We played against Arsenal [for Southampton]. I have full respect for him, he is a great manager.

"An 18-year stay in charge is not easy. It's a big gap with me in Tottenham.

"Tottenham for me is a big job, it's a dream to stay here like [him] or to have the time Arsene had in Arsenal. For this, I need to show my skill, I need to work hard, I need to get the results.

"In football you never know, you need to work with passion that we have. We are positive in our job, in our skill, with the players. We try to arrive as far as possible."