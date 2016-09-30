Pochettino rules out 'impossible' England switch

Mauricio Pochettino says it is "impossible" to envisage him leaving Tottenham to take charge of the English national team.

Sam Allardyce's tenure as England manager ended this week after just 67 days following alleged remarks he made in a video recorded by undercover reporters offering advice on how to circumvent rules on transfers.

Pochettino has had a strong influence over England selection in recent years, handing numerous home-grown players chances at both Southampton and Spurs, bolstering the national side's stocks in the process.

The likes of Dele Alli, Luke Shaw, Eric Dier and Harry Kane have become England regulars after top-flight exposure at the hands of Pochettino, who is not ruling out a future move into the international game, but the Argentine's sole focus is on matters at White Hart Lane.

"Yes. Why not? In the future, yes. Not now - it's impossible," Pochettino said when quizzed on his interest in the England role.

"We signed a new five-year contract here but now it is not my moment, not only for England but Argentina too."

Pochettino will pit his wits against Pep Guardiola on Sunday as Spurs and Manchester City meet in a battle of the Premier League's top two at White Hart Lane.

The Spurs boss was victorious over Guardiola when his Espanyol team beat Barcelona 2-1 back in 2009, but the Argentinian said that means little ahead of Sunday's game.

"This was in the past and I don't like to speak too much about the past," he added. "Football is present and future. The most important thing is to play well and show our quality, and then to say hello to him and his staff.

"We played against each other as players a lot and then as managers, with him at Barcelona and me at Espanyol. Mikel Arteta other members of staff there are good friends of mine. It will be good to see them.

"Maybe we are a bit behind them now in the project but our expectation is a long-term to compete with all the big clubs like City, United, Liverpool and different clubs.

"For us it's important to build. We are building a different philosophy. To build a new stadium, an unbelievable training ground, is to set the principle for a big, big club.

"Our ambition is to be one of the biggest in the world. But for that you need time and a process."

