Podolski backs Arsenal for title challenge

Former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski believes the club can challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Germany international ended his three-year stay with the London club at the weekend by making the move to Turkish giants Galatasaray on a three-year deal.

Despite his time at the Emirates Stadium starting well, Podolski quickly dropped out of favour under Arsene Wenger.

Regardless, the 30-year-old holds no ill feeling towards the club and backed Arsenal to challenge for their first Premier League title since 2004.

"Over the last three years I've had the pleasure of working with some amazing people at Arsenal," Podolski posted on Twitter.

"I want to thank everyone from all the staff behind the scenes to the manager & my team mates, who have all helped make London a second home to me.

"To the fans… The Best fans in England, who have supported myself and the team no matter what, you will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will forever be a Gunner!

"I am confident that next season the team will be challenging for that league title and I will be watching on as a fan! COYG."