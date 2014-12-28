Podolski insists Arsenal exit not a formality

The 29-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to San Siro when the transfer window opens in January after slipping down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Podolski has made just seven Premier League appearances this term, with all of those coming from the bench.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently played down talk of an exit, but the former Bayern Munich man admits that at his age he is not prepared to bide his time for a starting berth.

"I am not 20 or 21 anymore when you can wait for a chance," he said in an interview with Super Express.

"I am 29 years old and I want to play, play, play. What more can I do than what I'm doing? I scored two goals in a Champions League game, then again I was on the bench.

"In the next few days I am going for talks with the club, I want to know the club's intentions for me."

On the Inter rumours, he added: "Nothing is a foregone conclusion."