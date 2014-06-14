Podolski more than just a dressing room joker

The Arsenal attacker is competing at his third global tournament and is the second-most capped player in the squad behind Miroslav Klose.

While Podolski has earned a reputation for providing some comic relief in the German dressing room, he stressed he had for more to offer in Brazil.

"My role here is not intended to be the joker" he is quoted as telling Frankfurter Allgemeine.

"I will not let myself be reduced to just being there because I purely bring a good mood.

"I'm here because I have the quality. Over all these years and the many tournaments I have rarely let down the national coach."

Germany get their World Cup under way against Portugal on Monday before subsequent fixtures against Ghana and the United States in Group G.