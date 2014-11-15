Podolski reiterates Arsenal frustration

The forward has made only four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, with his solitary start for the London club coming in a League Cup defeat against Southampton back in September.

Podolski got 90 minutes under his belt in Germany's 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifying victory over Gibraltar on Friday, but coach Joachim Low wants the 29-year-old to start playing regularly at club level.

The former Cologne man stated earlier this week that he plans to hold talks with Arsenal over his future and made his stance clear once again after Germany's victory on Friday.

"I've spent the last four months making brief appearances," he said. "I've had to wrap myself up warm in my winter coat with my hat and scarf on to watch the others playing.

"I would rather show Arsenal what I am capable of, but this chance to show what I can do is not being given to me.

"I want to play football for many years to come so am I meant just to say everything is fine and sit my contract out?"