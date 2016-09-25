Podolski takes aim at Mourinho over Schweinsteiger treatment

Former Germany international Lukas Podolski has hit out at Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho over his treatment of Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The experienced midfielder joined United from Bayern Munich ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, but struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, partially due to injury problems.

New manager Mourinho quickly decided he no longer needed Schweinsteiger and eventually dropoed the 32-year-old to the reserves, much to the dismay of the midfielder's old international team-mate.

"When you look at the career Bastian has had, I can only say that what is happening there is simply not right for a player of his stature," Podolski told Bild.

"I do not know what Mourinho has discussed with Bastian. But is clear that it is not okay to drop someone like Basti to the reserves.

"A coach should always keep his door open to all players, and especially to players like Schweini."

Schweinsteiger has a contract with United until June 2018.