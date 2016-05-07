Pogba and Dybala have no reason to leave Juventus - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri believes Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala have no reason to leave Juventus as he feels the Serie champions are on par with Europe's big guns.

Pogba and Dybala have been linked with a move elsewhere in recent months, but Allegri is confident Juventus can hold on to their star players.

"I don't see why players should leave us," Allegri said.

"Juventus are now at the same level as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich. Our own plans on the transfer market? The club has always assembled competitive and winning sides.

"The solid spine of our experienced group, combined with our talented youngsters, enables us to enjoy success. Our first aim for 2016-17, other than enjoying a strong Champions League, is sealing what would be a legendary sixth straight title."

Juventus take on Verona on Sunday and Allegri has stressed they cannot afford to lose focus ahead of the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan in two weeks, even if he aims to rest a number of first-team regulars.

"We must focus on signing off our Serie A campaign on a high and also try to win the Coppa Italia. We cannot allow for a drop in tension. We must keep working," he added.