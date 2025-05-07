Few would have predicted Manchester United’s 2024/25 season.

Many may have suggested that Erik ten Hag’s sacking was inevitable, but for a new, exciting manager to take his place and lead them to what is likely to be their lowest-ever Premier League finish would have been seen as ludicrous.

Yet, under Ruben Amorim, that is the reality at Manchester United. Whilst the jury is still out, given their likely advancement to the Europa League final, it is a league campaign of catastrophic proportions.

Al-Hilal are set to bid for Manchester United talisman

Could Amorim lose a key player? (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player has been their shining light, however, and now Amorim may risk losing his star man.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United’s club captain, looks set to be the target of an ambitious bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, according to The Daily Mail.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates. (Image credit: Alamy)

After failing to secure the services of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah last summer, Al-Hilal have the budget to spend big this summer, yet Manchester United seem to have made it clear that they do not want to sell the talismanic Fernandes.

30-year-old Fernandes, who recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best attacking midfielders in the world, has had yet another stellar season at Manchester United, providing 19 goals and 18 assists across all competitions, as well as being the creative focal point of a disappointing United side.

Reports from Saudi Arabia state that representatives from Fernandes and Al-Hilal’s parties held talks as recently as Monday.

Discussions were also held last year, but Fernandes eased the fears of the Old Trafford faithful by signing a new contract, which runs until 2027 and has the option for a 12-month extension.

With links to Matheus Cunha growing in the recent months, alongside Liam Delap, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is vital that Fernandes stays in Manchester if they are to recover from their recent failings.

Earlier in the season, with Real Madrid circling, Ruben Amorim had made it clear that Fernandes would not be leaving.

Amorim said: “No, it's not going to happen.

“He's not going anywhere because I've already told him.

“I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us.

“He's 30, but he's still so young, because he plays 55 games every season.”