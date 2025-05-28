Ruben Amorim has reportedly made it clear to a number of his players that their days at Old Trafford are numbered but the uncomfortable truth is the Red Devils might not entirely control who goes and who stays.

Manchester United are mobilising their preparations for a big overhaul in the summer transfer window, with some players falling short of what’s expected this season and a clutch of big signings now being touted across the media.

United will need to make some concessions in the transfer market if they’re to perform major squad surgery and remain compliant with profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Will Bruno Fernandes leave Manchester United?

Bruno Fernandes has been a rare bright spot this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selling Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho would represent immediate profit under PSR while the value of incoming players would be amortised over the length of their contracts, freeing United up to strengthen Amorim’s hand this summer.

But accepting a colossal offer for a player they don’t want to sell would be another way to get the ball rolling on United’s transfer plans and captain Bruno Fernandes, at 30, could be one to consider.

Ruben Amorim has reportedly informed some Man United players they can find new clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reporting by the Daily Mail, that possibility is all the more likely because a concrete offer is expected from the Saudi Pro League and the numbers involved would be difficult to resist for a club with a lengthy shopping list.

Fernandes is wanted by Al-Hilal, the Riyadh club majority-owned by the state Public Investment Fund that will represent Saud Arabia at the Club World Cup next month.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The Saudi Arabian Club want an answer by the end of May and are increasingly hopeful that Fernandes can be persuaded to walk away from Old Trafford,” writes Chris Wheeler.

“They are ready to offer United a transfer fee of around £100m if Fernandes accepts a three-year contract worth a basic £700,000-a-week and up to £65m-a-season including signing-on fee and bonuses.”

Al-Hilal will be at the Club World Cup in June (Image credit: Unknown)

Fernandes, recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best attacking midfielders in the world, will have just a few days to make a decision and might well be influenced by the PSR benefit to United as much as a very handsome deal to see out his career.

United “do not want to sell their captain and best player” if it can be avoided but their recruitment in the summer transfer window will have to cover a huge amount of ground and a big sale, no matter how unpalatable, could be just the shortcut they need.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, selling Fernandes at this juncture without the captain forcing the issue would be too zealous a commitment to correcting United’s course.

Amorim certainly needs an improved playing staff but allowing the most important player and outstanding leader in the squad to leave could prove costly even if it allows the club to bring a couple of useful players in as a result.