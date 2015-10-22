Pogba confident in return to form

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says he will find form again soon, dismissing suggestions he is being weighed down by the famous number 10 jersey in Turin.

The France midfielder, having been linked with moves to Barcelona and Chelsea in the close-season, has scored just once this term and featured in Wednesday's drab 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Having been given the iconic number 10 shirt formerly worn by the likes of Michel Platini and Roberto Baggio, Pogba maintains he has the ability to get back to his best.

"I'm not weighed down by the shirt," he told Mediaset Premium.

"It's just a number, if it had been anything else nobody would say anything.

"I always want to do well and follow what the coach asks me to do. I'm not interested in anything else, as I'm 100 per cent focused [on improving]."

Pogba came closest to breaking the deadlock for Juve in Turin with a free-kick well saved by Yann Sommer and would have had another good chance to score had Alvaro Morata passed in the first half rather than shot.

After Juve's lead at the top of Group D was cut to a point, Pogba continued: "If I scored [against Monchengladbach] there wouldn't be any problems.

"I was angry with Morata and I hope that in the next match he will pass me the ball in the crucial moment.

"But I'm sure that I will score very soon and that I will do better for me and for the club."