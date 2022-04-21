Police investigate after Harry Maguire receives bomb threat
By PA Staff published
Harry Maguire’s house was swept by police on Thursday after the Manchester United captain received a bomb threat, the PA news agency understands.
The 29-year-old has been subject to widespread scrutiny and criticism during what has been a poor season for all connected to the Old Trafford giants.
United skipper Maguire has now had to report a bomb threat to police, leading to Cheshire Constabulary conducting a sweep of the home he shares with his fiance and two young children.
A spokesman for the England international told the PA news agency: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.
“He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.
“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.
“He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”
United will travel to Arsenal for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.
