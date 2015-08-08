Portland Timbers 1 Chicago Fire 0: Adi lifts hosts to overdue win

Portland Timbers returned to winning ways against lowly Chicago Fire, who crashed to a 1-0 road defeat.

Nigerian forward Fanendo Adi proved the difference at Providence Park, with his 48th-minute goal snapping Portland's four-match winless streak in MLS on Friday.

Adi sent the 21,144 Timbers fans into raptures after he got on the end of Diego Valeri's low cross into the six-yard box and bundled the ball past Fire goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Both teams had chances throughout the remainder of the second half but hosts Portland held on for all three points to move up to fourth in the Western Conference.

The Timbers have collected 36 points from 24 matches, only three less than leaders Vancouver Whitecaps.

As for the Fire, they remain second-bottom in the Eastern Conference, level on points with fellow strugglers Philadelphia Union after 22 games.