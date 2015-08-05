Porto sign free agent Osvaldo

Porto have completed the signing of striker Pablo Daniel Osvaldo on a free transfer.

The Italy international joined Southampton in a club-record deal only two years ago, but was released by the Premier League club last month.

Osvaldo proved to be a disruptive influence during his time on the south coast and will now aim to kickstart his career in Portugal.

Porto will be hoping the 29-year-old frontman is able to hit the ground running after they sold the prolific Jackson Martinez to Atletico Madrid.

Osvaldo was suspended for three games by Southampton following a touchline fracas with Newcastle United's goalkeeping coach in December 2013, before being banned by the club following a training-ground incident.

The ex-Roma forward was then loaned to Serie A champions Juventus for the rest of that campaign and spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Inter and Argentinian side Boca Juniors.

Porto gave no details over the length of contract Osvaldo has signed.