Porto sign free agent Osvaldo
Pablo Daniel Osvaldo lost his way after joining Southampton, but will get the chance to rediscover his form at Porto.
Porto have completed the signing of striker Pablo Daniel Osvaldo on a free transfer.
The Italy international joined Southampton in a club-record deal only two years ago, but was released by the Premier League club last month.
Osvaldo proved to be a disruptive influence during his time on the south coast and will now aim to kickstart his career in Portugal.
Porto will be hoping the 29-year-old frontman is able to hit the ground running after they sold the prolific Jackson Martinez to Atletico Madrid.
Osvaldo was suspended for three games by Southampton following a touchline fracas with Newcastle United's goalkeeping coach in December 2013, before being banned by the club following a training-ground incident.
The ex-Roma forward was then loaned to Serie A champions Juventus for the rest of that campaign and spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Inter and Argentinian side Boca Juniors.
Porto gave no details over the length of contract Osvaldo has signed.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.