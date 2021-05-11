Portsmouth open internal process into incident involving club players and staff

Portsmouth say they are dealing internally with some of their players who were involved in an incident outside a nightclub.

According to reports, a group of Pompey players and staff were refused entry to the city’s Astoria nightclub on Sunday night, hours after the 1-0 defeat by Accrington ended their play-off hopes.

Portsmouth say that police were involved and a member of the public needed medical treatment, but no arrests were made.

A Portsmouth statement read: “During the course of yesterday (May 10), Portsmouth Football Club were made aware of an incident that occurred outside Astoria nightclub on Sunday evening.

“After liaising with the police and speaking to players who were present, we now have an understanding of what happened.

“A member of the public did require medical treatment, but despite rumours to the contrary, nobody was, or has been, arrested and no allegations of assault have been made.

“While footballers are entitled to enjoy themselves in their spare time, there are acceptable boundaries and it is clear, in this instance, that a line was crossed.

“They fell below the standards expected of them as representatives of Portsmouth Football Club.

“We have started an internal process with the players who were involved and they will be dealt with appropriately.”