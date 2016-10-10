Portugal 'have to win' remaining qualifiers - Santos

Portugal coach Fernando Santos believes his side must win all of their remaining World Cup qualifiers if they are to secure an automatic place at the 2018 finals.

Santos' side made light work of the Faroe Islands on Monday, crushing them 6-0 thanks to an Andre Silva hat-trick and one goal each from Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Joao Cancelo.

The victory came three days after also putting six past Andorra, but Santos is convinced that, as a result of the 2-0 defeat to Switzerland on matchday one, his team must win all of their matches to finish top of Group B.

"We've not won more than three points [against the Faroe Islands]," he told reporters. "We have to depend only on ourselves.

"The margin for error is not big. We have to win our remaining games.

"Other teams will not lose many points. If we do not [lose] then I believe that we will finish first."

On Monday's win, Santos was delighted with the attitude on display from Portugal, insisting that his side made the Faroe Islands, who took a commendable four points from their first two qualifiers, look worse than they are.

"They fulfilled the plan that we set out with a very correct attitude which was key to the game," he said.

"I saw their last two games and today it seemed that it was easy for us.

"Against Hungary and Latvia this team showed quality, but today our attitude was right.

"We were favourites and with the right attitude we lived up to expectations. They took it [the expectations and pressure] in a fantastic way."