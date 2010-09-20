Portugal poised to appoint Bento

Bento, the former Sporting coach, met FPF chief Gilberto Madail to agree a contract to lead the side and the official announcement is due to be made on Tuesday.

Nobody at the FPF was immediately available for comment.

The 41-year-old Bento is set to replace Carlos Queiroz, who was sacked this month following his six-month ban for insulting anti-doping agents before the World Cup.

Portugal's Euro 2012 qualifying campaign started poorly with a 4-4 draw with Cyprus and a 1-0 defeat in Norway. They will host Denmark on Oct. 8 and play in Iceland four days later.

Mourinho turned down the chance to take the job on a temporary basis because he said his club Real Madrid would not be happy about it.

Bento quit Sporting last year after a poor start to the season. He had previously guided the Lisbon club to four consecutive runners-up spots in the Portuguese league.

Bento was a defensive midfielder for Benfica and Sporting who won 35 international caps before moving into coaching.