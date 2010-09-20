Portugal poised to appoint Bento
LISBON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is set to appoint Paulo Bento as coach after Jose Mourinho turned down the chance to lead the team for two matches next month, local media reported on Monday.
Bento, the former Sporting coach, met FPF chief Gilberto Madail to agree a contract to lead the side and the official announcement is due to be made on Tuesday.
Nobody at the FPF was immediately available for comment.
The 41-year-old Bento is set to replace Carlos Queiroz, who was sacked this month following his six-month ban for insulting anti-doping agents before the World Cup.
Portugal's Euro 2012 qualifying campaign started poorly with a 4-4 draw with Cyprus and a 1-0 defeat in Norway. They will host Denmark on Oct. 8 and play in Iceland four days later.
Mourinho turned down the chance to take the job on a temporary basis because he said his club Real Madrid would not be happy about it.
Bento quit Sporting last year after a poor start to the season. He had previously guided the Lisbon club to four consecutive runners-up spots in the Portuguese league.
Bento was a defensive midfielder for Benfica and Sporting who won 35 international caps before moving into coaching.
