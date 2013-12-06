Portugal will fight for progression, Bento says

Having seen off the challenge of Sweden in the World Cup play-off to reach the main tournament, Portugal were handed a tough pool in Friday's draw.

Portugal open with a tricky encounter against Germany in Salvador on June 16, then six days later will go head-to-head with Jurgen Klinsmann's United States in Manaus.

Bento's men finish off their section with Ghana in Brasilia, to round off what is sure to be a difficult group to progress from.

The 44-year-old realises the difficulty of the task, but believes his charges are capable off progressing to the round of 16.

"It's a tight group with one of the favourites, Germany, because of their history and potential," Bento said.

"Both USA and Ghana have good teams, well organised and good players in some of the best European teams.

"But our ambition does not depend on the group. We want to be in the round of 16 and that's what we will fight for."

Portugal will be hoping to further their effort in South Africa in 2010, when the team were knocked out in the round of 16 by Spain.