Potential buyer pulls out of Bolton talks

Troubled Bolton have suffered more frustration after talks over the sale of the club ended unsuccessfully.

Owner Ken Anderson, 94.5 per cent shareholder, is looking to offload the club to someone who can offer more financial stability and a deal with a four-person consortium fell through last week.

Talks continued with other interested parties but another one is now out of the picture after withdrawing on Tuesday.

That comes less than 24 hours before the club are due in the high court to fend off an HMRC winding-up petition – their sixth in the last 18 months.

A club statement read: “Bolton Wanderers Football Club can confirm that discussions with one of the interested parties have now been mutually terminated.

“The club can also confirm that discussions are ongoing with other parties.

“A further update will be made in due course.”

Bolton’s players were paid their February salary late, there was doubt over a recent game with Millwall going ahead due to concerns over being able to pay policing costs, and League Two Forest Green have started legal proceedings over the failed transfer of Christian Doidge.