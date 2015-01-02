Poyet confident fully-fit Sunderland can climb

Injuries to key players have hampered Sunderland's progress this season and, after one win in their last 10 league matches, they sit just three points clear of the bottom three.

Lee Cattermole and Santiago Vergini are the latest players to be hit by injury, much to the frustration of their head coach.

However, Poyet is convinced his men will climb away from trouble when he has a full complement available to him.

"I think next week most of the players are going to be back and I think the next three games are going to give us a chance to see the real potential of this squad," he said.

"You can play two recognised full-backs and your best two midfielders and when you have everybody your best team has to be on the pitch.

"At the moment we've been changing around too many little things. We're missing a few players that are very important to us. Our two defensive midfielders were away against the champions.

"We are okay. I always say 'okay', but for me 'okay' is not enough. I want more, but I'm realistic and that's the position we should be in.

"We are not Man City. We don't have Toure and Nasri and Silva and Kompany who can keep the ball for ages and not run too much. We are Sunderland and we need to do things differently, so we need the squad and we need the players.

"It's not an excuse though, we had good players and a good bench. One of the best benches in my time at Sunderland."

Cattermole did not feature in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City on Thursday due to a groin injury, while Vergini was replaced after 78 minutes having picked up a knock.