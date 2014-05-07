Poyet planning big changes at Sunderland

The Wearside club would have to lose their remaining fixtures with West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City, and also see Norwich City defeat Arsenal on Sunday, to be relegated to the Championship.

And Poyet has flagged big changes at the Stadium of Light in the off-season, with a seventh consecutive Premier League campaign on the horizon.

"When we finish, it's going to be great to have everything on the table and talk and analyse it. There's plenty of things to talk about. With the owner, Lee, Mags, the people in charge," Poyet said, referring to owner Ellis Short, football director Lee Congerton and chief executive Margaret Byrne.

"I came here because I was convinced there was something right. I think it is time to finish the job and then we can analyse. It's going to be a great time for me to sit down and think about everything that happened, and the future."

Poyet has helped spark a stunning revival from the north-east outfit, doing the double on bitter rivals Newcastle United, and also going unbeaten against title favourites Manchester City (win, draw) while also winning away at Manchester United and Chelsea.

And while their survival hopes have been significantly improved by Norwich's struggles, Poyet said Sunderland cannot get ahead of themselves.

"We have to finish it. The next two games are not a jolly-up," he said.

Poyet, who guided Brighton & Hove Albion into the Championship from League One, said keeping Sunderland up would go down as his greatest moment in football.

"For me in particular it will definitely be my biggest achievement. I have no doubt because it's been difficult, I can tell you that," the Uruguayan said.

"Normally, you don't celebrate when you finish 16th in the league. We will.

"If you said to me before the Man City game that we would be here talking like this I would have said you had been drinking heavily before you came. It's incredible.

"We can use different words but the last four games has been amazing. Any stage of the season it would be incredible but that's why it is so important to finish the game somehow.

"I'm trying not to praise myself. I just believe in what I do and the best way is to convince the players. If you can get to the players, even if they don't like it if they understand why and there's a reason they will go with you."