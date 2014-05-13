Poyet planning for the future at Sunderland

The Uruguayan led Sunderland to Premier League safety when relegation looked a certainty as a return of 13 points from the last six games steered them away from the foot of the table to 14th.

Sunderland's strong finish to 2013-14 has led to some reports linking Poyet with a move away from the Stadium of Light, but the 46-year-old played down the rumours by focusing on his work ahead of next term.

"I have been talking to the people at the club, setting up things," he said.

"I have finished the pre-season, everything is set, so I don't know, I don't know what I need to say.

"It's common sense. Yes, of course, you talk about different things when you meet, where we are going, what we want to do, how much money do you get, what is the idea, blah, blah, blah.

"I can tell you a hundred things you are going to talk about.

"Now do I know the answers? No, I don't, but that doesn't mean that you are going in a certain way.

"It's natural, it's normal, it's every single manager, every single one, so then we will see."