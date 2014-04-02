Poyet retains Sunderland survival belief

Poyet's men are second bottom of the division and four points adrift of safety following a run of six top-flight games without a win, five of which have ended in defeat.

The Wearside club were beaten 2-1 by West Ham in their last outing and visit Tottenham next Monday.

But Poyet insists Sunderland do have enough to remain in the Premier League and has urged his players to display more composure in the final third of the pitch.

"I thought the shape of the team was very good against West Ham," the Uruguayan told the Shields Gazette. "We were going forward very well, playing good football.

"But the only problem was that we weren't putting the ball in exactly the right place in the last third - it was the last cross, the last shot that was letting us down.

"And I think that was simply because we were a little bit in a hurry.

"We wanted to move the ball fast, we wanted to play at a good tempo.

"But sometimes the difference between being quick and being in a hurry is very little, and we were a little bit in a hurry in the last third.

"We want no regrets and no excuses. I still believe that if we play the last eight games with the intensity we've played these last two, then we will win games."