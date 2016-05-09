Poyet takes charge at Betis

Real Betis have hired Gustavo Poyet as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

Betis have been led by Juan Merino since sacking Pepe Mel in January, and secured their safety a number of weeks ago.

Poyet heads to Andalusia after spending seven months in charge of AEK Athens, leading the club to a second-placed finish in a season in which they were the only side to beat Olympiacos.

Olympiacos were only prevented from winning twice in the league all season, to put Poyet's achievement into context.

The former Uruguay international midfielder has previous managerial experience in England with Brighton and Hove Albion and Sunderland.

Poyet spent seven years in Spain during his playing career with Real Zaragoza.