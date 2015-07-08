Preki heading to UK club amid Leicester speculation

With speculation growing that Preki will become the next Leicester City manager, Sacramento Republic have confirmed the Serbian has accepted a job in the United Kingdom.

The odds on the 52-year-old former winger, who played for Everton and Portsmouth in the 1990s, becoming the new boss at the King Power Stadium were cut on Wednesday.

And he appeared to take one step closer to being named as Nigel Pearson's replacement after revealing that he is set to take up an opportunity in the UK that would see him "challenge myself at the highest level of the game".

"Head coach Predrag 'Preki' Radosavljevic has accepted a position in the United Kingdom and will relinquish duties as the club's head coach," a Sacramento statement read.

"Preki will coach his last match for the USL club on July 11."

Preki added: "Republic FC has been one of the best experiences in my entire career.

"Our players have worked harder than any I know. The fans, city and soccer community opened their hearts to the club as well as to me.

"This was not a decision I made lightly. The opportunity ahead is a lifetime dream for me and a chance to challenge myself at the highest level of the game."

Leicester parted company with Pearson last month despite him keeping them in the Premier League following a stunning finish to the campaign.

Controversy shrouded his departure, which came after three Leicester players - including Pearson's son - were sacked following their involvement in an orgy in which a woman was allegedly racially abused.