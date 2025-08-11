Newcastle United join race for Leeds United transfer target with release clause: report
Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race for Leeds United transfer target Bilal El Khannouss
Leicester City midfielder El Khannouss is a player in-demand this summer, reportedly of interest to Tottenham Hotspur and now Newcastle, following initial enquiries by Leeds.
The newly-promoted Whites are keen to bolster Daniel Farke's attacking options after Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt were loaned to Real Mallorca and Hull City, respectively.
Farke has also made clear experienced striker Patrick Bamford is not in his first-team plans this season, leaving only Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha as his out-and-out centre-forward options.
Newcastle United enter Bilal El Khannouss race
Elsewhere in attack, Leeds have lost Manor Solomon, who played a vital role in the club's promotion from the Championship last season.
The Israeli international spent last term on loan at Elland Road, contributing a combined 21 goals and assists en route to the second tier title, but has remained at parent club Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
Farke could be set for disappointment in the market, however, after it emerged Newcastle are interested in El Khannouss, as per The Telegraph.
The Belgian-born Morocco international set up two goals for Leicester on the opening weekend of the Championship season to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Sheffield Wednesday.
He has been courted by Leeds this summer amid suggestions the 22-year-old has a release clause in the region of £24.5 million.
However, Newcastle may now swoop for the attacking midfielder, to supplement Eddie Howe's options in the final third, with star striker Alexander Isak's future hanging in the balance.
Newcastle have a strong interest in #lcfc attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss and are looking at a possible deal. El Khannouss has a release clause and is also attracting interest from other PL clubs including Leeds in this window #nufcAugust 11, 2025
El Khannouss is valued at €28m (£24.2m) according to Transfermarkt and could aid the Foxes in their battle against looming Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) charges with the EFL.
The Midlands club recently sold first-choice goalkeeper Mads Hermansen to West Ham United in a reported £15m deal.
