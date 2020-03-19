Premier League clubs expected to push for season to be completed at Thursday's crunch meeting - report

Premier League clubs are expected to push for the 2019/20 season to be completed during Thursday's conference call, according to reports.

Representatives of all 20 sides will convene at 10.30am to discuss the state of play amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

England's top flight and the four divisions that make up the Football League were suspended until April 4 last Friday.

There have since been some calls for the season to be declared null and void, even though each Premier League team has at least nine games remaining.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady was among those who opined that the best solution would be to cancel the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the Guardian report that there is a collective desire among Premier League clubs to complete the season, preferably before June 30.

That is the date on which several players currently contracted to top-tier sides will become free agents.

FIFA announced on Wednesday that they are considering adjusting players’ contracts and registration periods to help clubs keep their squads intact.

The target of June 30 has become more realistic after UEFA agreed on Tuesday to move the European Championship to summer 2021.

And there is now renewed determination across the continent for domestic leagues to be completed.

That may mean games being held behind closed doors, even though all parties acknowledge that the absence of supporters would be less than ideal.

UEFA must also decide on the fate of the Champions League and Europa League, both of which have also been put on hold.

Thursday's meeting between Premier League clubs will also attempt to find a way to prevent a financial crisis engulfing the game.

Top-flight sides are not thought to be at risk given the size of the division's television and commercial deals, but there is increasing concern about the state of clubs lower down the pyramid.

