Premier League 'interesting' for Germany boss Low

Germany head coach Joachim Low has hinted he would consider a move to the Premier League after Euro 2020.

Low has led his country since 2006, having served on Jurgen Klinsmann's backroom staff at their home World Cup, and led Die Mannschaft to glory at Brazil 2014.

The 58-year-old's lofty reputation in the game took a hit when Germany's World Cup defence ended at the group stage in Russia, but curiosity over where his next move might lead remains.

"The Premier League is always interesting, of course it's always interesting," Low, who is contracted to the German Football Association (DFB) until 2022, told reporters at The Best FIFA Awards.

"It's a very good league but we will see. I can't, at the moment, say exactly what will be in two years.

"Now I'm responsible for the German national team, this brings a lot of fun for me and motivation.

"In two years we will see."

Low last coached at club level with Austria Wien in the 2003-04 season.