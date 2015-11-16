Premier League to issue new security measures after Paris attacks

The Premier League is to issue new security guidelines to its clubs following the attacks in Paris that saw the Stade de France targeted.

France's national stadium was one the venues targeted in a series of attacks that saw 129 people killed in the French capital on Friday, with three men detonating explosive belts in the vicinity of the ground during a friendly against Germany.

Premier League officials have subsequently consulted with security advisors, police and the government to come up with new measures.

"We are actively engaged with our security advisers and the appropriate authorities, including the Home Office and senior representatives from the police, to assess current security guidance to Premier League clubs," a Premier League statement read.

"There is a club meeting later this week where a full security briefing will be given. Following that, further guidance will be issued to the clubs as well as a public statement so fans are fully aware of what to expect when arriving at stadiums."