Premier League Preview: Burnley v West Brom

With both sides in the Premier League's bottom six and separated by just two points, neither Dyche nor Pulis have time to reflect on a window that left both lamenting a lack of recruits.

While Pulis was keen to bring in more new players in addition to Callum McManaman and Darren Fletcher, Dyche and Burnley have had to rebut claims they frantically e-mailed agents in a desperate bid to land players as Monday's deadline closed in.

However, with transfer business now off the table for the remainder of the campaign, Burnley boss Dyche has called on the club's fans to help them stay out of the Premier League drop zone.

"I've come to value the people here," he told the club's official website. "There has been so much positivity recently that I've got a feeling Burnley people get over their disappointment quickly and realise what we are and where we are and get right behind it.

"I'll be amazed if that doesn't happen. Let's not forget where we are, what we are doing and what got us there.

"Let's remember what this club is built on and the pride we've all jointly taken in how we go about our business.

"So, before anyone gets into this weird mindset of negativity, let's remember the positive journey and the people who have been key in that - not just the players, but the fans too."

Dyche will again be without the injuried trio of Kevin Long (knee), Matty Taylor (Achilles) and Stephen Ward (ankle), while Pulis could give Fletcher a debut after effusing about the Scot's impact in training this week.

James Morrison could miss out due to tendonitis in a knee and, despite Pulis' disappointment with the window's business, the Welshman feels his side will need to match the desire of Sunday's opponents.

"They're all big games with 15 games to go," he explained. "We were disappointed with the window in some respects because we were trying to strengthen other areas.

"We needed one or two players in certain areas and we've not been able to do that, so we know it's going to be tough from now until the season finishes.

"[Burnley have] been unfortunate not to win certain games and in [Danny] Ings they have an absolutely outstanding talent, but you look through them and they're all playing for one another.

"Their workrate, effort and commitment are unquestionable, so we know it will be tough."