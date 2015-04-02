Premier League Preview: West Brom v QPR

A run of just one win in 13 Premier League games, including five straight defeats, has left QPR 19th and four points adrift of safety.

QPR put in a spirited showing in a 2-1 defeat against Everton before the international break, but goals from Seamus Coleman and Aaron Lennon sandwiched Eduardo Vargas' leveller.

Ramsey insists that the poor run has not affected the confidence of his squad, although he realises that time is running out to pull off an escape and is targeting a healthy return from visits to The Hawthorns and Aston Villa, who QPR face on Tuesday.

"We need four to six points from the next two games - that's the minimum requirement for us," he said.

"We felt the performance was good against Everton. We need to get back on the horse and defend better this weekend.

"You wouldn't believe we are where we are when you see the confidence of this group of players.

"But we know we need victories and we remain confident as a group. Despite the run of results, we're still in touch. We've been fortunate that other results have been in our favour.

"As the games dwindle away, the other results around us become more important. I believe that we've got the capacity to survive in this league. I do and the players do as well.

"There's no doom and gloom here. We're as upbeat as we can be in this situation."

In contrast to QPR's woes, West Brom have lost just three league matches since Tony Pulis was appointed as head coach in January.

That has left the Midlands side eight points clear of the drop zone and, with rock-bottom Leicester City also set to visit The Hawthorns next week, Pulis will be keen for his side to make home advantage count.

West Brom will hope to avoid a similar fate to their last encounter against QPR as a Charlie Austin hat-trick helped the Londoners to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Loftus Road in December.

Pulis is without Craig Dawson, who had a red card transferred over to him after Gareth McAuley was mistakenly sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, but Saido Berahino (foot) and Brown Ideye (knock) will hope to feature.

Mauro Zarate is absent for QPR, the on-loan West Ham man having returned to Upton Park for treatment on an unspecified injury.