Premier League suits me, says in-demand Kante

N'Golo Kante is refusing to be distracted in Leicester City's Premier League title challenge as speculation mounts that interested parties are planning to bid for the midfielder.

Kante has been a standout performer in Leicester's unlikely assault on the title since joining from Caen, making 30 league appearances to help Claudio Ranieri's men to the top of the table with seven matches remaining.

The 24-year-old's form earned him a first France call-up and has led to speculation that Serie A champions Juventus are interested in his services should Paul Pogba depart in the close-season.

Chelsea are also said to be interested, but Kante - while hinting he plans to stay in the Premier League because the English game suits his style - is focused purely on Leicester's ambitions.

"I'm only focused on Leicester. We have a season to finish, otherwise I haven't heard anything," Kante told a news conference ahead of France's friendly against Netherlands on Friday.

"As long as a club doesn't approach me directly, I don't pay too much attention to the rumours. The Premier League is a competition that suits me, which is perhaps more praise to myself.

"It's more direct, more rhythmic than Ligue 1. My team also gives me value. My team defends very well, it works hard not to concede goals and everyone in the team defends."

Kante also reserved praise for manager Ranieri for helping him develop his game.

"On the defensive side, he [Ranieri] insisted on a few points for me earlier in the season; when to drop back and change my position, so I help defenders in the defensive phase," Kante added.

"He also gave us confidence by telling us that we were a good team, we could do something in the Premier League, something we could maintain. That's how he manages the group. He manages the group very well."