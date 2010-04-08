Premier League superiority hurt by European flops

Liverpool long since departed the Champions League, unable even to emerge from their group, but the failure of England's other three big guns to reach the semi-finals rendered the regular boast that the Premier League is the best in the world a little hollow on Thursday.

There is still the tightest Premier League title race for several seasons but a domestic squabble lacks the jet-setting glamour of a Champions League climax.

Not since 2003 has an English side failed to reach the semi-finals of the world's richest club competition.

In the last six seasons 13 of the 24 semi-final spots have been occupied by English clubs while in the past three seasons only Barcelona in 2007-08 and 2008-09 and A.C. Milan in 2006-07 have gatecrashed the English end-of-season party.

Ferguson's United looked set to reach the semis for a fourth consecutive season on Wednesday when they went 3-0 up on the night and 4-2 ahead on aggregate against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich only to shoot themselves in the foot.

The 50th minute sending off of Brazilian full-back Rafael was blamed by Ferguson for United's fall from grace but his angry outburst about the role Bayern's players had in the referee's decision masked the real reasons for defeat.

Ferguson said his team had been unlucky and dismissed suggestions that the English flop in the Champions League this season was a cause for worry.

"I'm sure people will try to read something into it," he told reporters. "All the English teams were expected to get to the semi-finals as they have done in the last few years but I don't think it casts a shadow over the game at all.

"I still think it's the most successful league in Europe. You don't always get what you want in life and we were all suffering from the same thing."

PERFORMED WONDERS

He is right in some respects. The common denominator is that United, like Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have regressed this season and no longer scare the also-rans at home, let alone the cream of Europe who have raised their games.

A look at the Premier League table is revealing. With five weeks to go, United have lost seven times, leaders Chelsea five, third-placed Arsenal six and Liverpool, adrift in sixth, 10.

Last season that quartet lost only 17 matches between them.

While the quality of the sides pushing to break into the top four has improved, namely Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, there are concerns for England's elite.