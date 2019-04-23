The Premier League’s fastest goals as Shane Long sets a new record

Southampton’s Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history after just 7.69 seconds against Watford.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at the fastest goals in Premier League history.

1. Shane Long, 7.69 secondsWatford v Southampton, 2019

⏱ 7.69 seconds – the fastest goal in #PremierLeague history!@ShaneLong7#WATSOUpic.twitter.com/p2QNLKfSM5

— Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2019

The striker charged down Craig Cathcart’s pass and clipped the ball past goalkeeper Ben Foster to break Ledley King’s long-standing record.

2. Ledley King, 9.82 secondsBradford 3 Tottenham 3, 2000

The Spurs defender was the unlikely previous holder of the competition’s fastest goal. A hopeful ball forward was met with a tame header back out and King lashed a deflected shot in from 20 yards at Valley Parade.

3. Alan Shearer, 10.52secNewcastle 2 Manchester City 0, 2003

Toon hero Shearer was quick off the mark when he charged down City keeper Carlo Nash’s attempted clearance and poked home the loose ball from a tight angle.

4. Christian Eriksen, 10.54secTottenham 2 Manchester United 0, 2017

🗣️ "I just heard it was ten, actually!"@ChrisEriksen8 on his stunning 11-second strike!#COYSpic.twitter.com/PgY6r9CbOJ

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018

Harry Kane and Dele Alli combined to create the chance for the Dane, who calmly swept home the early opener.

5. Mark Viduka, 11.90secCharlton 1 Leeds 2, 2001

Leeds’ Australian frontman was never renowned for his pace but he was too quick for Charlton. Alan Smith rose to flick on a long ball from Ian Harte and Viduka did the rest.

6. Dwight Yorke, 12.16secCoventry 0 Aston Villa 3, 1995

Straight from kick-off Mark Draper sent Ian Taylor clear down the right and he put in a perfect cross which Villa star Yorke was able to steer home in double-quick time.

7. Chris Sutton, 12.94secEverton 1 Blackburn 2, 1995

Chris Sutton, left, and Alan Shearer both feature on the list (John Giles/PA)

One half of Blackburn’s deadly strike partnership with Shearer, Sutton also wasted no time in hitting the back of the net as Rovers took another stride towards the title.

8. Kevin Nolan, 13.48secBlackburn 3 Bolton 4, 2004

The midfielder was on hand after Kevin Davies dispossessed defender Martin Taylor to create the chance. Nolan struck again 77 minutes later to settle a topsy-turvy game.

9. James Beattie, 13.52secChelsea 2 Southampton 1, 2004

The Saints striker seized on Joe Cole’s poor back-pass to strike early, but later put through his own goal as Chelsea hit back to win.

10. Asmir Begovic, 13.64secStoke 1 Southampton 1, 2013

#GoalOfTheDay belongs to Asmir Begovic 😳 (Yes, you read that right)@asmir1pic.twitter.com/PBpuY6iMXU

— Premier League (@premierleague) May 20, 2018

Yes, a goalkeeper. Artur Boruc was the unlucky man at the other end as he watched Begovic’s punt bounce over him. It is also the longest-range goal in history, measured at 91.9 metres.