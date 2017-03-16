Pretentious Pep? - Guardiola underestimated Monaco, claims Desailly

Pep Guardiola was a "bit pretentious" and did not believe Monaco had the ability to "shake up" Manchester City in their shock Champions League exit, says Marcel Desailly.

City were dumped out at the last-16 stage on Wednesday after a 3-1 defeat at Stade Louis II consigned them to an exit on the away goals rule following a 6-6 aggregate scoreline.

It is the first time in Guardiola's managerial career that he has slumped out of the Champions League prior to the semi-finals and Desailly believes that the former Barcelona boss must shoulder a share of the blame for getting his tactics wrong.

"I believe that Guardiola was a bit pretentious," the former France defender told beIN Sports.

"Not to put Yaya Toure in midfield in addition to Fernandinho shows that Guardiola absolutely wants to win and be offensive.

"He has that attitude, he loves the game. But he played and he lost, because Monaco showed more consistency and strength.

"He is also restricted by the quality of the team he has, he thought his team was going to take the ascendancy. [Guardiola] did not think that Monaco had such a maturity to shake [City] up."