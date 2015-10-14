Prince Ali warns against delaying FIFA elections

FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali bin al-Hussein says elections to appoint a permanent successor to Sepp Blatter should be not be delayed.

Prince Ali was beaten by Blatter in June's election but, having won a fifth term as president, the Swiss announced he would lay down his mandate in the midst of a corruption scandal that has engulfed the organisation.

Last week Blatter was handed a 90-day suspension by FIFA over allegations he signed an "unfavourable" contract with the Caribbean Football Union in 2005 that market experts claim handed over World Cup television rights for a fraction of their market value.

He is also accused of making a "disloyal payment" in 2011 to UEFA president Platini – the Frenchman having also been banned, with his presidential bid appearing all but over. Both men have since appealed the decisions.

FIFA's Executive Committee is to hold an extraordinary meeting next week where the possibility of delaying the elections could be discussed.

However, in a statement, Jordan Football Association president Prince Ali said: "Recent events at FIFA have shown us that no one is above the law. The Ethics Committee must now be allowed to do its work in a robust and timely fashion.

"With FIFA's crisis deepening, the organisation needs to move beyond interim leadership and elect an accountable president.

"Delaying the scheduled election would only postpone needed change and create further instability. It would tell the world that lessons haven't been learned, that the same backroom deals that have discredited FIFA in the first place continue.

"Members of the FIFA Executive Committee should remember that Football Associations, players, coaches and fans the world over are watching.

"The EXCO should not interfere with an ongoing process that was put in place by the ad hoc electoral committee. The election date of February 26 was set three months ago with a clear procedure that meets all of FIFA's statutory requirements.

"Candidates have had plenty of time to declare and still do. The rules should not be changed after the game has started."