Prince Ali wary of FIFA's intimidation culture

The Prince outlined his intention to stand in the race to succeed Blatter, joining Luis Figo and Michael van Praag in bidding to assume the position.

Speaking on Tuesday, Prince Ali said he hoped there would be no intimidation in the vote for the election and that confederations would be able to vote freely.

"There has, in the past, been a bit of a culture of intimidation, so the important thing is to achieve the nominations and I'm very proud that I have nominations from other parts of the world," he said.

"People around the world don't have confidence in the organisation and we need to return that confidence - they need to know that we're doing the right thing and working from the bottom up.

"In the next few months, confederations themselves are having elections and so I understand there is a little bit of intimidation.

"The important thing is the vote itself - it should be a secret ballot and I think in that case people will be comfortable to vote for who they think is best for football."

Prince Ali was also quizzed on the issue of term limits for presidents - with Blatter having held his position since 1998 despite contending with allegations of corruption over his tenure.

"Our congress decided there were no term limits or age limits - I have my own ideas," explained the 39-year-old.

"If I become president I shall make them clear but I don't think anybody should stay forever.

"We're here to serve the sport and I will lead by example."