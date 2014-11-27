Printant to remain as Bastia head coach

Printant took charge of the first team along with goalkeeper coach Herve Sekli following the sacking of Claude Makelele earlier this month.

The 53-year-old masterminded a 2-0 victory over Montpellier in his first game in charge and then a goalless draw with Lyon last weekend.

Bastia moved out of the relegation zone as a result of picking up those four points and Printant has been rewarded with a deal until the end of the campaign.

Former France midfielder Makelele was dismissed after only five months at the helm following a poor start to the season, which saw the club sitting second bottom of the table.

Bastia, who are now 15th in the table, travel to Reims for a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday.