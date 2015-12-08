Propper admits PSV were worried about Champions League exit

Davy Propper has admitted PSV were worried about crashing out of the Champions League after they fell behind against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

The Eredivisie title-holders needed at least a draw in order to progress to the knockout stages, but were in danger of going out when Sergei Ignashevich converted a penalty for CSKA to open the scoring in the 76th minute at the Philips Stadion.

Nevertheless, Luuk de Jong levelled the scoring shortly after before Propper netted to make it 2-1, making the result of the match between Wolfsburg and Manchester United irrelevant to PSV's fate.

"We really had to go for it after CSKA's goal and it was a huge relief to score the [goal to make it] 2-1. We were in control, but still conceded the opener. That got us worried for a second," Propper told SBS6.

"Charging forward was our only option, but we had to remain focused. That was not easy because everybody wanted to go forward and score that goal. We had to win here.

"We put in a good performance and it is great to win like this. The fans really got behind us after we fell behind. It is no coincidence that we won all three of our home games."

Propper became his side's hero with his well-taken volley from outside the area just five minutes before the final whistle and the former Vitesse man was understandably delighted with his strike.

"The ball ended up at my feet and the only thought on my mind was to fire it toward goal," he added.

"Once you've hit it, you can only hope it goes in. I completely lost it when the ball went in and didn't know what I was doing."