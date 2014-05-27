Protesters hound Brazil bus en route to training

Luiz Felipe Scolari's side were in transit to their training base from Rio de Janeiro's international airport when they came across a vocal group of teachers, who were protesting for better working conditions.

Protesters were also anti-World Cup, and posted stickers on the bus as it drove by - and were also heard chanting 'There will be no World Cup, there will be a strike'.

Teachers have been striking in Rio state for over a fortnight.

The ugly scenes around the Brazilian national team comes after Saturday's demonstration in Sao Paulo, where protests were scheduled targeting the expenses of the World Cup and the Olympic Games in 2016.

The World Cup starts on June 12.