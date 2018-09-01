PSG boss Tuchel lauds 'unbelievably talented' Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel described Kylian Mbappe as "unbelievably talented" as he praised the teenage sensation.

Mbappe has already scored three goals in two games for Ligue 1 champions PSG after the 19-year-old helped France win the World Cup in Russia.

And Tuchel lauded Mbappe – who netted 21 goals in all competitions last season – ahead of PSG's trip to newly promoted Nimes on Saturday.

"Kylian is unbelievably talented and he is a very positive person too," Tuchel said.

"I've known him for some weeks now and I can say that he is very hungry to score goals and to win games. Even in training he is very competitive and he has that special skill to give the other players a positive mindset and to get them to improve their game.

"It's not easy to describe, but that's how it is. These are the things that make him unique. And it's just great that he is playing for our team."

Tuchel added: "I don't care about his image. He is the person he is. The guy is here every day with a smile on his face. And he is a very important part of our team.

"You can feel that the people welcome him in every stadium here in France. We'll see if that's the same in Nimes. But he is just an extroverted person."