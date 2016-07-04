PSG can help me become on of world's best - Ben Arfa

Hatem Ben Arfa believes he can become one of the best players in the world at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ben Arfa held his introductory media conference on Monday after signing a two-year-contract at the Parc des Princes last Friday.

The former Newcastle United, Marseille and Lyon playmaker - who scored 18 goals for Nice last season - confirmed upon signing that he had been close to joining Sevilla.

He will now work with Unai Emery - who left Sevilla to take over as PSG coach - and revealed it was the ambition of the Ligue 1 champions that convinced him to move to the French capital.

"It's true that I was very close to signing for Sevilla," Ben Arfa explained. "But at the last moment I had a discussion with the directors [of PSG].

"They told me to think hard and that if I wanted to go and win the Champions League I should sign with PSG.

"The vision and ambition [of the club] made me change my mind.

"Winning the Champions League would be a great way of making history with PSG.

"I believe PSG can help me become one of the best players in the world."

Ben Arfa also revealed that reported interest from Barcelona was legitimate, adding: "To be honest, the Barcelona rumour was true, the Atletico Madrid one wasn't, the Sevilla rumour was and the fact that I was going to sign for Sevilla is true."