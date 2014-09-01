PSG can still improve, says coach Blanc

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from injury to score a hat-trick as PSG powered to a 5-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.

Ibrahimovic, who overcame a rib injury, completed his treble haul in a 31-minute period, while an own goal from Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier and Edinson Cavani's long-range strike inspired the rout.

The win lifted the defending champions up to second in the standings, two points adrift of leaders Bordeaux after four rounds.

But Blanc told Canal+ post-game there was still room for improvement from his side.

"This was not the perfect match," said Blanc.

"But we are happy with the result and the way it came.

"During certain parts of the game we found the PSG I love, [but] you can always improve as the perfect match does not exist.

"We knew Saint-Etienne wanted to block us in midfield. We therefore knew the flanks would be important and we used them well tonight."