PSG 'extraordinary' at Chelsea, says Blanc

After star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off in the 31st minute, PSG dominated their round-of-16 second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Blanc's side coming from behind twice to eventually progress 3-3 on away goals after extra time.

It was no less than the French visitors deserved and Blanc revelled in his team's performance after the game.

"The players produced an extraordinary match, from start to finish," he told PSG's official website.

"I enjoyed looking at the statistics. We had as much possession as them, made more passes and had more corners than Chelsea. We were ruthlessly efficient.

"It's a great evening for all those that love this club. It's a great joy.

"We received a real blow when Zlatan was sent off in the 31st minute. But I felt that the players weren't about to panic.

"When a club qualifies like that, it's that everyone played well. There will be more great matches to come. We are very happy."

PSG captain Thiago Silva - who scored the decisive equaliser in the second half of extra time after conceding the penalty that saw Chelsea lead 2-1 in London - urged his team to build on Wednesday's performance and win the Champions League.

"Congratulations to the whole team. We produced a fantastic match today and defended very well," the Brazilian said.

"We conceded two goals but our mental strength got us home. I think we have quality players that can hurt any team in Europe when we play like that.

"If we keep playing like that, we can go all the way. The aim is to win the Champions League."