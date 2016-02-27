PSG form has been scary - Lyon coach Genesio
Bruno Genesio is holding out hope that Lyon can stun Paris Saint-Germain despite admitting the Ligue 1 champions' form has been scary.
Lyon coach Bruno Genesio says Paris Saint-Germain's form this season has been scary but remains hopeful his team can pull off a shock result in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash.
PSG are unbeaten domestically in 2015-16 and have a mammoth 24-point lead at the top of the league.
The capital club visit Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday having already beaten Lyon four times this campaign.
After earning a 2-0 success in the Trophee des Champions last August, Laurent Blanc's men won 5-1 in the reverse league fixture and claimed a 2-1 victory in the Coupe de la Ligue in January before a 3-1 triumph in the Coupe de France two weeks ago.
A stunning victory for fifth-placed Lyon could see them move into the Champions League qualification places.
But, speaking in his pre-match media conference, Genesio said: "This season, PSG played 41 matches for 35 wins, 1 loss, 5 draws, 94 scored and 17 goals conceded.
"That's pretty scary, but football is the only team sport where the weaker can win."
