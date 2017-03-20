PSG proved Barca loss was an 'accident' – Emery

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery believes his team have proven their Champions League loss to Barcelona was an "accident".

A 2-1 win over Lyon on Sunday saw PSG make it back-to-back victories since their humiliating last-16 exit in Europe, completed with a 6-1 loss at Camp Nou.

Emery hailed his players for their performances so far this year, with PSG three points behind Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

"After the difficult first few minutes, we overcame going behind and pushed to win against a team that is playing well," he said.

"The requirement imposed by Monaco is great, which is why it was important to win.

"We still have three important competitions – the championship, the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France.

"If we take into account the last 19 games since the winter break, the team won 16 matches, made two draws and lost against Barcelona. We will be reminded of this game all season.

"We proved it was an accident, that the team was fine."

Goals from Adrien Rabiot and Julian Draxler saw PSG to their come-from-behind win over Lyon after Alexandre Lacazette's opener at the Parc des Princes.

FULL TIME: PSG get the job done at home with a 2-1 win over Lyon!! !!! March 19, 2017

Rabiot said PSG's main aim was always to win Ligue 1, as they continue their chase of Monaco.

"There are quite a few people who were disappointed, angry, including us [after the Barca defeat]," he told Canal+. "We have the league, we have the Coupe de la Ligue, we must quickly regroup."

And the midfielder is optimistic PSG can still catch Monaco in the title race, adding: "We have found some good form. We must not give up because we know that with Monaco in front, it takes points. It's important to win."