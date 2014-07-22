PSG punished for abuse of Chelsea supporters
Paris Saint-Germain must close parts of the Parc des Princes for their next UEFA Champions League match due to abuse aimed at Chelsea fans.
Disabled Chelsea supporters reportedly had coins, bottles and chewing gum thrown at them as well as being spat at during the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash in the French capital in April.
UEFA revealed on Tuesday that the Ligue 1 champions must play their first home game in Europe's elite club competition in 2014-15 with two sections of their stadium closed as punishment.
A statement from the governing body said: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has ordered the closure of sectors 104 and 105 of Paris Saint-Germain’s stadium, the Parc des Princes, for the next (1) UEFA competition match which Paris Saint-Germain would play as the host club.
"The sanction has been imposed for the discriminatory conduct of some Paris Saint-Germain supporters towards disabled fans of Chelsea FC (Art. 14 of the 2014 UEFA Disciplinary Regulations) at last season's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg match between the two clubs in Paris on 2 April 2014."
Chelsea went on to knock PSG out of the competition on away goals and secure their place in the last four by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge after the first leg finished 3-1.
